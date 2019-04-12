Mark Ruffalo “Reveals” ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler to Kick Off April

April 1st is one of the worst days of the year to be on the Internet, as all of your favorite franchises, filmmakers, and celebrities will be flooding social media all day long with jokes about their current projects, and reveals about what’s to come in the future. Of course, seeing that it’s April Fools’ Day, about 98 percent of these reveals and teases are nothing but jokes, leaving everyone disappointed as soon as they look at the calendar and realize what the date is.

Mark Ruffalo was the first to jump on the train of fake teases Monday morning, and he’s playing around with one of the most sensitive spoiler subjects in the entire nerd community — Avengers: Endgame. The actor jumped on Twitter first thing in the morning to tell fans that he was sharing a spoiler for the highly-anticipated film, since the month of its release is finally upon us.

“25 days until Avengers: Endgame,” Ruffalo wrote in a tweet. “Ask and you shall receive. Here’s a spoiler!”

25 days until #AvengersEndgame! Ask and you shall receive. Here’s a spoiler! pic.twitter.com/ptNlNqu6fa — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 1, 2019

As you can see, the video that accompanied the message is nothing more than a gif that shows a loading bar, making it seem as though some kind of Endgame spoiler will appear as soon as the video is ready. However, once the bar is full, there is no video or spoiler to be had, but rather a simple “April fools’” message on the screen.

Ruffalo, along with all of his fellow Avengers co-stars and filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, knows exactly how much hype has been built for Endgame. The entire group is well aware of how wild the Internet has become in anticipation for this movie, and that fans will jump at absolutely any chance to learn something else about the events that are set to transpire. With that in mind, expect pretty much all of them to drop some kind of silly tease for Endgame on April Fools’ Day. They’re going to have plenty of fun with this one, so don’t get your hopes up if you see anything Avengers related floating around online.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

