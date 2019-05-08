Disney CEO Announces When Marvel Phase 4 Slate Will Likely Be Revealed

After the groundbreaking events of Avengers: Endgame, audiences all over the world are eager to find out where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going next. And according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the wait to find out information might not be too long.

During the Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call, Iger was asked when the next slate of MCU films will officially be announced to the public. Iger hinted that Marvel Studios will be wanting to make their own announcement on the subject, and are expected to do so sometime later this summer. Iger also cited the recently-released list of Disney release dates as a clue of when future Marvel movies will debut, and joked that curious minds should look to Endgame – and to chatter online – for clues about what those films could be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Marvel fans, the news that an announcement should be coming later this summer probably isn’t a massive surprise, as comments from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have suggested as much.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post-Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man[: Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com at a press event for Captain Marvel. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

And in terms of the context clues as to what the beginning of “Phase 4” could look like, Iger’s comment about looking online certainly makes sense. As eagle-eyed fans surely know, a Black Widow solo movie has reportedly begun filming earlier this week, with films like The Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 all in various stages of pre-production. When it comes to films beyond that, it sounds like Marvel fans will have to wait until later this summer to find out more.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!