‘Avengers: Endgame’: Marvel Fan’s Plea Against Spoilers Goes Viral

Avengers: Endgame is quite possibly the most secretive blockbuster movie to ever hit theaters, which means that it will also be one big s-show once the movie hits theaters, and the online discussion begins.

Well, one Marvel Cinematic Universe fan is putting himself in the crosshairs, by trying to appeal the fandom’s better angels with a detailed plan, and plea, to avoid posting Avengers: Endgame spoilers online:

That simple image has quickly gone viral over on Reddit, as thousands of Marvel fans show support for this proposed idea of a three-week wait before spoilery memes and viral videos begin getting posted online. It’s honestly why we chose to report this particular story: we can co-sign this idea, we just need a *lot* of other Marvel fans to do the same. After all, the rub with his whole noble intention is that it takes millions of MCU fans showing spectacular restraint to make it work – but just fandom-hating troll to bring it all crashing down. By posting this article, we’re doing our part – will you be joining this cause and do yours?

After that latest trailer, Avengers: Endgame is poised for a massive opening (no surprise there), and given the nature of this particular film, there’s never been a more important scramble to get in early and experience the movie. It’s also just as true that once many MCU fans actually see Endgame, the impact of that experience will almost certainly prompt some kind of online reaction. Think about it: if one (or more) Original Avengers doesn’t make it out of Endgame, it’s almost impossible to think that Marvel fans won’t be posting all kinds of memorials and tributes on social media. Even if they don’t directly reference a Spoilery event, the simple expression of sadness after seeing Endgame would still speak volumes to Marvel fans everywhere.

All in all, while this is a nice little plea for good manners and consideration of others, in the end it’s probably best to bet on personal discipline more than anything: If you can’t make it to see Avengers: Endgame on opening weekend, then best to put on some ‘social media blinders’ until you do.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

