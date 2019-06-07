Avengers: Endgame’s Tom Holland Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video From Pivotal Scene

Tom Holland has developed a bit of a reputation for nearly leaking pivotal information about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it looks like he waited until just the right time to share a new look at Avengers: Endgame. On Thursday, Holland uploaded a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s set to his Instagram account, which showcases the cast on set for one of the more spoiler-heavy scenes of the film.

The video, which you can check out above, sees Holland, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo all filming each other, while on set for the scene of the funeral for Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Benedict Cumberbatch can also been seen in the video and, given the cast’s proclivity for spoilers, he suggests that filming might not be the best option. Holland even acknowledges the fact that he probably shouldn’t have taken the video, remarking in the caption that he’s somehow still nervous to post it all these weeks later.

The video, alongside a series of set photos that Ruffalo also shared recently, provide another new look at what is a pretty thematically-resonant moment within the film. After Tony used the Infinity Stones to snap Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army out of existence, he ended up perishing as a result. Tony’s funeral was then held at the lake house that he and his family had made their home over the past five years, and a vast majority of the MCU’s heroes and supporting characters attended.

“We always knew we wanted him to bring it on himself as opposed to being killed by Thanos,” co-writer Christopher Markus recently said of Tony’s death. “Because it’s really the one thing left for him to do, in a way. The five-year jump allowed him to become this fully realized human: He married Pepper, he had a child, he basically retired from public life and lived a very peaceful existence out there in the country.”

“We knew he was going to die but we wanted to put it in his hands as opposed to someone else’s.” Markus added. “We didn’t always know that the Infinity Stones were going to be what caused it, but once we worked out the mechanics of it with the nanoparticle suit that both the gauntlet and his suit were made out of, it all worked too perfectly not to do.”

“Tony, in a certain way, was always fated to die.” co-director Joe Russo recently added. “He was a futurist who always saw death on the horizon and couldn’t rest until he defeated it, even if it cost him his life. And what’s fascinating about it is he went from an egoist to selfless.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.