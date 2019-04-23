Mark Ruffalo Reveals ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Dummy Script With Scenes Never Shot

Avengers: Endgame has had a pretty serious air of mystery surrounding it leading up to this weekend’s debut, and it sounds like even some of the film’s cast were left in the dark. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight during Endgame‘s world premiere, Mark Ruffalo spoke about his ever-growing role as one of the biggest “spoilers” among the film’s cast.

As Ruffalo, who returns as Bruce Banner/Hulk, revealed, he was given a version of Endgame‘s script — but it contained quite a lot of fake scenes.

“I got a script, but it was a dummy,” Ruffalo explained. “There were scenes in there that I thought we were shooting that nobody ever shot.”

Granted, Ruffalo might have a bad rap for spoiling big Marvel Cinematic Universe secrets in the past, but it sounds like he wasn’t the only cast member to not get the full picture. As the film’s co-directors revealed in a recent interview, only one cast member probably got the full script for Endgame and last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

“[Robert Downey Jr.] was probably the only one to actually read the entire script,” Joe Russo admitted earlier this month. “I think Benedict [Cumberbatch] got the script that included his scenes only. [Chris] Evans might have read the whole script.”

“Part of our motivation to do that is it just takes a lot of pressure off of people,” Anthony Russo shared. “I mean, it is hard to constantly censor yourself about what you’re saying, how you talk, because these movies are your whole life. It’s everything you’re doing all day long, the inclination is to talk about it. So we take a lot of pressure off of people just by saying, ‘Okay, the less you know, the less you have to mind yourself.’”

“[Chris] Hemsworth’s character, Thor, doesn’t need to know what Captain America’s doing for most of Infinity War, so Hemsworth reads his scenes and Evans reads his scenes, so if they don’t read the rest of the movie, they don’t know what’s going on with it, and it makes it easier to have conversations with people,” Joe confirmed. “We kept it going through, even more so, with Endgame. There are more secrets in Endgame than there are in Infinity War.”

“It is a more tedious way to work, to be honest with you, because we do have to do more discussion on set about context because they don’t have the entirety of the script to rely on,” Anthony explained. “You do have to work harder in order to work this way, but we do believe it’s worth it because the payoff is a special experience in the movie theater for all the audiences.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.