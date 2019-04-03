Danai Gurira Offering Chance to Attend ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere

Avengers: Endgame is just a matter of weeks away, which means that Marvel fans are more hyped than ever to see how the film unfolds. One of the film’s stars, Danai Gurira, is providing fans with a chance to celebrate the film in style.

Gurira, who plays Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently launched a new charity campaign via Omaze. The campaign will allow one lucky winner and their guest to hang out with Gurira, as well as attend the Avengers: Endgame premiere with her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Time’s running out! Don’t miss out on your chance to be my VIP at the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Donations support an amazing cause. Enter now: https://t.co/2Gpd7MRSG7 pic.twitter.com/s0GHKb3rWS — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) April 3, 2019

Donations to the campaign will benefit the Almasi Arts Alliance, a nonprofit organization that was co-founded by Gurira. The group provides training, mentorship, and other resources to African dramatic actors, as well as facilitates collaborations between African and American artists.

Gurira is just the latest cast member to offer Avengers: Endgame prize packages through Omaze, with Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Benedict Cumberbatch all holding contests as well.

Avengers: Endgame will be just the latest chapter in Gurira’s portrayal of Okoye, with the actress being challenged in an unexpected way throughout the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

“She’s more cautious about [The Avengers],” Gurira said prior to Infinity War‘s release. “She’s always thinking about how many things can go wrong and how much she can control what could go wrong before it goes wrong, but there’s not a lot of control that she can have over something that’s coming that’s this massive. But that’s where her caution is. That’s where her concerns lie. It’s, of course, in her gut. The vocation of being a Dora is you’re learning how to be one from quite a young age, so her entire vocation has been to maintain this nation. This is actually the biggest – there’s another major threat they go through in the movie you will have seen by the time this comes out, but this is one of the biggest threats they’ve dealt with.”

“The fight’s coming to them,” Gurira said, “but she’s the type of person who will go where she needs to go, especially considering the fact that she’s also very deeply connected to what her king decides. She’s led by her king, but his move, being a general, you have a commander-in-chief and then you go by his decisions. She definitely lets him know her thoughts, but she goes by his decisions.”

If you want the opportunity to attend the Avengers: Endgame premiere with Gurira, you can enter to win here. $10 will equal 100 entries into the contest, with higher donation tiers offering more chances to win. The contest will be open until April 7th at 11:59 PT.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.