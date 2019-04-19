Chris Evans Confirms a Major ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler

In less than a week, the first screenings of Avengers: Endgame will officially be kicking off, which means fans are more nervous than ever about potentially being spoiled about the film. If you’re among those who would rather know a possible spoiler going in, then a recent TV appearance from one of the film’s stars is right up your alley.

Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers/Captain America, recently joked about what the Avengers’ “biggest enemy” is during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While almost all of the castmates said Thanos, Evans joked that the real enemy was chafing, especially “if you’ve ever run through an interdimensional portal.”

For those who have been following basically every update about Endgame, this will probably raise some eyebrows, as it has been long-speculated that the film will be making a trip to the Quantum Realm.

“At the end of Ant-Man we followed Scott Lang into the Quantum Realm for the first time.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview last year. “We were beginning to peel back the onion that would later be completely peeled back in Doctor Strange as we go into the multiverse. So that was our little test into that. But now the Quantum Realm is a whole other territory that we can play with to tell our stories. This Quantum Realm is much larger than we ever imagined, and there are all sorts of adventures to be had at that level, which perhaps we will explore in another film.”

Granted, there’s no telling if Evans is actually joking or serious with this reference, but it sounds like fans should be prepared for a wild – and lengthy – ride either way.

“We’re still looking at a similar time [approximately three hours],” co-director Joe Russo revealed in a recent interview. “This one’s been very specific in its run time. It really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film. Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time.“

“My brother [Anthony Russo] and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate,” Russo continued. “When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.