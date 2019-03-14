‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Provides Better Look at Rocket’s Classic Comics Costume

The new Avengers: Endgame trailer is out and as expected, it shows Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) saving the universe from the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin) himself. Okay, it might not have shown everyone’s beloved “rabbit” going toe-to-toe with Thanos — but it did include a new shot that makes it clear Rocket gets a new suit.

In fact, it’s a comic-accurate suit from Marvel’s cosmic heyday. Previously revealed in the Super Bowl spot, this second full-length trailer has a better look at Rocket’s suit, which includes a pair of goggles this time around. The suit comes straight from Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2008) story, a run that’s heavily influenced the Guardians trajectory in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As it stands now, Rocket is the lone member of the Guardians of the Galaxy alive as every else was dusted — or in the case of Gamora, murdered — in Avengers: Infinity War. While the fan-favorite character paired up with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Groot (Vin Diesel) on a mission in Infinity War, Rocket is seen here entering battle on the shoulder of War Machine (Don Cheadle).

After Endgame hits theaters, the future of the Guardians is still uncertain, although Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will still happen, despite the firing of James Gunn.

“I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back,” Feige previously shared. “Meaning the release date, because it’s not coming out—although we’ve never announced a release date actually, but it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course. Outside of knowing that we’re gonna use [James Gunn’s] draft, [we have] been focusing on other projects.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.

What do you think of Rocket’s comic-accurate suit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

