Tom Holland Calls Spider-Man: Brand New Day ‘Most Creatively Fulfilling Filming Experience I’ve Ever Had’ (Is The Trailer Dropping Soon?)

Thanks to the recent release of four teaser trailers, Avengers: Doomsday has dominated the conversation surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the early part of 2026. There’s (understandably) been a lot of focus on that important release, but Marvel fans haven’t forgotten that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also on the way. This summer’s blockbuster is one of the year’s most anticipated films, starting a new chapter for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. As people eagerly await the release of the first Brand New Day trailer, Holland has expressed his gratitude for the crew that made the film such a great experience.

Now circulating on social media is the thank you letter Holland wrote for the Brand New Day crew to commemorate production wrapping. In it, the actor called the latest Spider-Man movie “the most creatively fulfilling filming experience I’ve ever had” and raved about the work everyone did. Read a transcript of the note in the space below:

“Firstly, I’m so sad this is coming to an end. It’s been tough and hard work, but working with you all every day has been such a joy. Thank you for making this the most creatively fulfilling filming experience I’ve ever had. Your hard work, dedication, talent, and kindness has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of and I can’t thank you enough. I’ve loved laughing with you all and I hope we do this many times over. This movie wouldn’t be a fraction of what it will be without you. So thank you from the bottom of my heart and I’ll see you next time.”

Tom Holland wrote a letter of thanks to the crew of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY: pic.twitter.com/iUppakMEwu — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) January 29, 2026

Will The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Release Soon?

Over the course of his career, Holland has been part of some massive films, including multiple installments of the MCU’s Infinity Saga and this summer’s The Odyssey, so it’s high praise for him to consider Brand New Day his “most creatively fulfilling” project yet. Obviously, Holland would never say anything negative about an upcoming film or the hard-working people who made it possible, but it’s still exciting to see him talk about Brand New Day in this way. The fact that it’s the next Spider-Man movie is notable enough, but this one also features Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and Sadie Sink in a mystery role. There’s a lot fans are looking forward to.

The key selling point of Brand New Day is that it’s aiming to scale things down a bit with a street-level narrative reminiscent of the classic Spider-Man stories that see the web head be a friendly neighborhood hero keeping New York City safe. That approach is very different from many of Holland’s previous MCU appearances, which could be why he found this particular experience to be so gratifying. With all that in mind, fans are eager for a taste of what’s in store and want to know when the first Brand New Day trailer will release.

As of this writing, there are still around six months remaining until Brand New Day‘s release date, so Marvel and Sony still have plenty of time to put together a marketing campaign. Still, studios like to begin promoting their major blockbusters well in advance so they have a long runway to raise awareness and build hype. From that perspective, it would make sense to unveil a Brand New Day teaser soon. The Super Bowl, which takes place on February 8th, could be the ideal platform for such a release, though there’s been speculation Marvel will want to use that event to launch another look at Doomsday.

By this point, Sony has plenty of experiencing when it comes to marketing their MCU Spider-Man movies, and they’ve shown they can stage a compelling promotional campaign in no time at all. It’s easy to forget now, but the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t arrive until about four months before that film’s release, so the studio could go to that playbook again. There’s no set rule that dictates when the Brand New Day trailer has to come out, so fans should just be patient for now. Holland’s letter going viral isn’t a sign marketing is about to commence. It’s just an illustration of how much the actor appreciates the opportunities he’s been given.

