‘Avengers’ Star Chris Evans Responds to Robert Downey Jr’s Viral Image

The friendship between Captain America and Iron Man might be strained in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but everything is right as rain between the two stars.

After Robert Downey Jr. shared fan art of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark teaming up once again, his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans chimed in with his own adorable response. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Technically it’s YOUR umbrella. But I’m happy to hold it. https://t.co/tFqWFqCSv3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 13, 2019

While this might make some Marvel fans swoon, that won’t alleviate the sense of dread that has plagued us all since Evans indicated he might be done with the MCU after Avengers: Endgame.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote on Twitter last summer. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

His comments ignited a wave of speculation as many assumed he would be finished with Marvel Studios once his contract wrapped up after the next Avengers movie. But Evans later clarified his comments during an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Chicago shortly after that Tweet was posted.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo also added more confusion when he said that Evans might not be finished in the MCU after all, pointing toward events of the upcoming crossover film.

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet,” Russo said. “I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

We’ll find out what happens to Cap and Evans when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!