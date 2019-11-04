Avengers: Endgame Fan Makes Epic Edit Using Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

23 movies later and Marvel Studios‘ Infinity Saga is complete. With a special edition box set collecting home media releases of each film on the way soon, fans have taken a chance to reminisce about their favorite moments from the past ten years of the interconnected film francise. One eager MCU fan has even gone the length to compile an “Infinity Saga” trailer using the score and basic format of the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As it turns out, the two fit together surprisingly well. In the two-and-a-half-minute fan edit, clips from older MCU movies build up to an epic conclusion featuring a few of Endgame‘s biggest moments, including Captain America’s (Chris Evans) infamous last stand against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the moments immediately prior to Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) ill-fated snap. You can see the glorious edit in its entirety above.

Coincidentally enough, Disney chief Bob Iger has overseen the House of Mouse’s acquisitions of both Marvel and Lucasfilm. In one recent interview, Iger revealed he doesn’t think the outfit will be making any more big-time purchases, especially after the 20th Century Fox acquisition that was finalized earlier this year. “Well, I never say never,” Iger told BBC Radio‘s The Media Show. “But I think given the fact we’ve only recently made a big one [Fox], and we’re still absorbing that, and given the fact that I don’t have much time left in this role, I think it’s probably unlikely that another big one occurs.”

He added, “We created a strategy when I became CEO, and that was to invest most of our capital in high-quality, branded entertainment. The second was to use technology to take it to the consumer in more relevant ways, and to use technology to make the product better. So we were looking to invest more in that direction.”

Other upcoming Marvel movies include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Announced properties without release dates include Blade, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

