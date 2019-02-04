‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer – Liberty Island Might Have Become a Refugee Camp

Marvel Studios unveiled a TV spot for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame during the first quarter of this year’s Super Bowl and surprisingly, all 30 seconds were comprised of brand new footage. Not only did we get a chance to see most of the Avengers reuniting after the Snap, but we also get a glimpse of how the world as a whole is operating following the losses.

Not only is Steve Rogers seen taking part in a support group meeting, but an overhead look at Liberty Island teases support on an even bigger scale. It seems like the iconic island, which was put in place as a symbol meant to welcome immigrants to the United States, has been turned into a temporary home for those who have lost their loved ones.

There’s one shot that shows Liberty Island surrounded by fog and darkness. If you look closely, there are white tents stationed outside of the Statue of Liberty. There are also hordes of boats parked around the statue, making it seem as though there are a ton of people making their way to the island.

While this could be a camp for Snap refugees, it could also be a hub for those looking for their loved ones. It’s one of the most well-known locations in New York City, making it an easy spot for people to try and meet. There could also be photos and lists up throughout the entire island, with volunteers helping organize efforts to locate missing families.

As we saw at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, the big cities were absolute disaster zones when the Snap occurred. Helicopters and planes crashed into buildings, moving cars became instantly unmanned, and chaos erupted everywhere. Those first few weeks after the event were likely the most devastating in human history. At least, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on March 26th.