Some Marvel Fans Think Captain America Says “Bananas” in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Spot

Some Marvel fans are going bananas over a misheard line in the newest Avengers: Endgame footage, released Sunday during Super Bowl LIII.

“Some people move on. But not us,” Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) says in the 30-second TV spot. “Not us.”

It’s the “but not us” some are hearing as “bananas” — backed in part by autogenerated subtitles on YouTube, which read, “some people move on bananas.”

the captions on the new avengers trailer have convinced me cap actually says bananas pic.twitter.com/rbMwauaiIV — m o l l i e (@moley_mollie) February 4, 2019

The teaser, comprised almost entirely of new footage, brought with it a haunting new look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe after suffering the devastating effects of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap that wiped out fifty percent of all life in the universe as well as the return of Hawkeye-slash-Ronin (Jeremy Renner) to the team following his superhero retirement before Avengers: Infinity War.

Also teased in the trailer is Captain America’s own reunion with a classic shield — which some believe to be a peek at the star-spangled Avenger’s last stand.

Evans accidentally fanned those flames with an October tweet published after the longtime Marvel star wrapped filming on Endgame.

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote in the Oct. 4 tweet.

“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans’ contractual duties to Marvel Studios are fulfilled with the next Avengers, already an addendum to Evans’ original contract that was set to expire with Avengers: Infinity War. Evans’ contract expires alongside the deals of Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. and Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

The Captain Americaactor later clarified his tweet, explaining at a convention his tweet was not the spoiler many perceived it to be.

“I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry,” Evans said.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

