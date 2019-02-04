‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Spot Has Fans Mourning Dusted Heroes

Nobody seriously believes that the characters who fell victim to Thanos’s “Decimation” at the end of Avengers: Infinity War will be gone for good, that doesn’t stop the emotional impact of their (even temporary) loss from popping up on Twitter more or less every time fans get reminded of it.

That happened big time tonight, when a TV spot for Avengers: Endgame featured a Marvel Studios intro that featured characters like The Wasp and Spider-Man before the teaser proper.

Whether it is just flashbacks to last year’s heartbreak, or a fresh disappointment that their favorite heroes did not appear in the trailer itself, here are some of the things fans were saying about their favorite disappeared heroes…

Scarlet Witch

the fact wanda maximoff didn’t make it to the avengers:endgame still …. breaking my heart — car (@svteenclubs) February 4, 2019

Still remembering that heartbreaking Spider-Man moment

mr stark i don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/Q7FgxFnazZ — sofia◟̽◞̽ (@loutvinyls) February 4, 2019

Loki

UHMM… WHERE’S LOKI??? DON’T DO THIS TO ME AGAIN @Avengers — queen. (@queenbalsa) February 4, 2019

Star-Lord’s “redemption”

me, thinking i will get redemption from the first trailer of avengers endgame, but didn’t: pic.twitter.com/hHXn1QHjcP — wani ☻ (@wanigranger) February 4, 2019

Doctor Strange

Just give me Doctor Strange… — Geraldine Carr (@GeriCarr) February 4, 2019

Black Panther mi corazón ? — mariana (@5scsofdirection) February 4, 2019

The team’s mission statement…

For once, the Avengers are avenging something pic.twitter.com/Mq3JesuQ06 — Jon @ Sundance Film Fest (@JonNegroni) February 4, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.