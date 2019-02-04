‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Appears to Have Someone Edited Out

The new Avengers: Endgame trailer that aired during the 2019 Super Bowl may have been short, but it was definitely rich in choice details that are serving up some new clues as to what will transpire in the film. Most of those details have to do with what we see depicted onscreen in the new Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl trailer; however, there is one conspicuous detail that fans have noticed, and it has to do with what is not seen onscreen:

As you can see above, National Football League News (of all outlets) poses an interesting question: “Someone Is Edited Out of the ‘Avengers’ Super Bowl Ad – But Who?”

The scene in question sees Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) outside of Avengers HQ in upstate New York, at night. The trio is walking towards something they are starring at in (awe? Disbelief?), something that is high enough up in the sky to tilt their heads up at a sharp angle. It’s definitely odd the way the three characters are spaced in the field; while by no means a conspiracy, it could definitely be argued that there is another character in that field with Natasha, Cap, Banner and Rhodey – the big questions are: who could it be? And why would it be necessary to edit him/her/it out?

Iron Man seems to be the character that a lot of Marvel fans are focusing on in this scene. A lot of fans think this could be the scene where Tony Stark makes it back to Earth, and comes home to be reunited with his old friends. If that’s the cast, who would be edited out of the shot? An early guess is Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, as Marvel Studios might not want to show the modern-day version of Carol Danvers until her ’90s-era solo movie is out. That theory also works the opposite way: The scene depicted above is when Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel finally arrives back on Earth, and it’s Tony Stark in the field with Rhodey, Cap, and Banner, having already made it back with Nebula (as is also possibly hinted in this new trailer).

Of course Tony and Carol aren’t the only possibilities: Scott Lang/Ant-Man is another character that Marvel may not want to show in this shot, this early; we know he suits up with War Machine in what looks like Avengers HQ in a different scene from the new spot, so there’s that.

Hot take: what if it’s Thanos? Talk about a twist!

Hotter take: What if this is much ado about nothing, and the shot is exactly as we see it? No twist needed!

