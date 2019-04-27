Avengers: Endgame Teases Popular Comic Romance

There were many little nods to the comics in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, even early on in the film. One such moment is actually a bit of a surprise after a somewhat rocky introduction, but later fans learn that things can change in time, and it seems that is definitely the case here. Before we go any further there are some big spoilers coming for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned.

After the five-year time jump we see Black Widow talking to several of her fellow heroes across the globe. Those consist of Rocket Raccoon, Okoye, Captain Marvel, and War Machine, and they all give Widow the rundown on what’s going on. Captain Marvel tells Widow that she’s got to handle something in deep space, so she will be gone for a while, which is the norm when you defend galaxies as Cap does.

It’s the next part though that got fans looking to the comics. Before she goes she looks over at James Rhodes and gives him a knowing look before telling him “good luck”. He gives her a similar look before she leaves, giving the impression that there is perhaps something there between them.

Even if it doesn’t become a full-blown relationship in future movies, just that small hint is a nod to the comics, as the two heroes have been romantically linked off and on throughout the years. The two were in a relationship before Carol went to live in space and run Alpha Flight on her custom space station, and though she was gone for awhile Rhodes was brought onboard to surprise her at one point. When she returned they would pick up where they left off, though she would lose him during Civil War II after he was killed by Thanos.

That loss hit her hard, and caused tensions to rise even more between Carol and Tony, though eventually, Tony would find a way to bring his friend and Carol’s love back to life. He’s now up and around once more, and while we aren’t sure if any of this will make it into the movies, it’s still a great nod to the original material.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

