‘Avengers: Endgame’ Test Audiences Are Refusing to Go to the Bathroom Before the Movie Is Over

As it stands now, the runtime for Avengers: Endgame is clocking in somewhere over three hours. News surfaced earlier tonight that Marvel Studios had begun screening the film to test audiences and believe it or not, audiences found the film so riveting that nobody has bothered to get up to use the bathroom.

In a report from Collider, Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that out of the four times they’ve screened the movie so far, nobody has gotten up to use the restroom in three of the four screenings.

“We have screened the movie four times for audiences now,” Anthony Russo revealed. “For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom.”

In the same breath, the Russo Brothers revealed that yes, the current cut of Endgame is still north of three hours. Should it clock in at three hours, it’s still 20 minutes longer than the current longest MCU movie in Avengers: Infinity War — a film with a run time of two hours and 40 minutes.

“I think the studio is down with what the best story is. Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we’ve had great responses from our test audiences and we’re feeling very good about where it is,” the brothers said. “We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it. Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it’s a lot of storytelling to work into it. Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us.”

“When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate.”

In contrast, Thor: The Dark World is the MCU’s shortest moving, coming in at one hour and 52 minutes.

Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.