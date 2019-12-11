Marvel Fan Spots Thanos Foreshadowing His Own Death (Again) in Avengers: Endgame

The more that Marvel fans seem to dig into Avengers: Endgame, the more fun connections and Easter eggs they seem to find. Fans have been particularly keen at examining Josh Brolin’s Thanos, and have discovered different ways that the Marvel Cinematic Universe foreshadowed the villain’s Infinity Saga arc – and even hinted at hs downfall, long before Tony Stark snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet. Today we have yet another example of how Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased Thanos’ downfall at a key moment in the film.

Check out that nice little bit of irony, below:

As you can see, Thanos talked a big game, and ended up falling flat on his face. Like so many megalomaniacs, Thanos was clever and cunning about strategy – and just a deluded about his own self image. The Mad Titan was good at looking down on those around him, but though he claimed to be humble about his mission of universal balance, he actually thought pretty loftily about himself, to the point of true hubris.

This is the kind of insight into Marvel movies that is truly enriching. Seeing Thanos have that conversation with Nebula will now be a much sweeter moment, knowing just how the villain will soon be made to eat his words. It also adds another powerful level of meaning to Iron Man’s sacrifice, as Tony Stark’s MCU story begins with his arrogance proving to be the hubris that lands him as a hostage of the Ten Rings, with some deadly shrapnel in his chest. In Avengers: Endgame Tony completes his 180° turn, by committing the most selfless act in the universe. The fact that Tony’s personal growth helped him win the day, while Thanos lost for not growing in the same way, is a turn that adds very real metaphor to what “heroism”can mean to an everyday person in the world.

