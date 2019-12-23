Thanos Almost Had A Very Different Look In Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame had a lot of “almost” scenarios that did not make the final cut of the film. One of those big changes was almost the appearance of Thanos, who sported his gold armor for most of the film, unlike the version of the character who went sleeveless in Avengers: Infinity War. As it turns out, the armor Thanos was wearing was imagined to be quite different early in the development of Avengers: Endgame. New concept art of the Mad Titan has surfaced online and it shows the different look for Josh Brolin’s villain.

Artist Jerad Merantz shared his version of Thanos which he designed for Marvel Studios in concept art form. The look is not drastically different from the design which ultimately made its way into in Avengers: Endgame but the helmet seems a bit sleeker and the arms are a bit more open. The color scheme and core pieces look similar, though.

Of course, Thanos and his armor are among the strongest and most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for what his sword and armor are made of, co-director Joe Russo addressed the issue during ComicBook.com’s Game Over: An Evening With Joe Russo.

“Clearly Thanos is a thousand-year-old character who has fought everyone in the universe and is the greatest: He’s the Genghis Khan of the universe, so he would have the greatest weapon,” Russo said. “He knows of Eitri, he’s been to Eitri to have his glove created. Did he have them create his blade as well? Potentially. But it’s interesting that it could destroy the shield.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on blu-ray and digital downloads, as well as streaming on the Disney+ streaming service.