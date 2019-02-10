‘Avengers: Endgame’: Thanos Dons Annihilation Costume in Fan Art

With the calendar inching closer to April, it’s but a matter of time before Thanos (Josh Brolin) rears his head once again. As it stands now, the Mad Titan is living in retirement on some posh island retreat somewhere among the stars.

Now that he has no need for his armor or the Infinity Gauntlet, one fan artist has given the Mad Titan his fan-favorite costume from the go-to “Annihilation” Marvel Comics event — and it’s about as great as you’d expect.

Raf Grassetti — the artist who came up with a stellar MCU design for Richard Rider’s Nova — is the artist behind the work, which is comic-accurate down to the texture on the wrist wraps. Fans of Annihilation will instantly recognize the costume from the look Thanos adopted for his appearance in the comic crossover.

In fact, it’s the same costume the Mad Titan was wearing when Drax decided to rip his heart out, in one of the most memorable comic panels of the past decade.

Outside of growing social media platforms where regularly posts his work, Grassetti serves as the art director at Sony Santa Monica, where he led the charge on the design work for the latest iteration of God of War.

While Brolin is still attached to play Thanos in at least one more film, that’s not stopping the actor from wanting to reprise the role as the character in future properties. According to Brolin himself, he’d like to show up in films like The Eternals, if the stars were to align in his favor.

“You know what, I don’t know what the future brings and who knows, but [I] love the idea of something infinite like this,” Brolin told ScreenRant. “I’ve never been involved in sequels. The fact that we’ve done some of Avengers 2, oh sorry, Avengers 4 but Infinity War 2, I’m going back. I’m going to do more, and we’re going to do some re-shoots and all that. So, I’m excited about all that. I love theRussos. I love working on the Avengers. I didn’t think I was going to and I actually loved it. I didn’t even like it. I loved it. I like playing that character.

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters April 26th. Other Marvel movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.