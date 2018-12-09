Josh Brolin Makes Cruel Joke With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame was a bittersweet experience for a lot of people. Well, everyone except Thanos actor Josh Brolin.

The clip provided the first look at the followup to Avengers: Infinity War, showing how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were coping with the loss of life after Thanos’ snap. And Brolin poked fun at the losses when he posted the trailer to social media.

View this post on Instagram For the 50 percent who are still here. 😈 A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Dec 7, 2018 at 5:31am PST

Damn, Brolin. Not cool. Definitely not cool.

The actor is set to reprise his role in Avengers: Endgame, and fans caught a quick glimpse of his hand, as well as his empty armor, as he takes a peaceful stroll through his farm. We’re not expecting a quiet day tending to the crops for the Mad Titan, however, as the Avengers are likely to live up to their name sake in the upcoming film.

But as for Thanos, he’s lived up to his mission in the previous film. Brolin previously spoke about his character’s journey in Avengers: Infinity War — The Art of the Movie, revealing his affinity for the final scene of the film.

“He’s trying to fix the universe,” said Brolin. “He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things. So, there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut. I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real. He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do.”

Co-director Anthony Russo praised Brolin’s performance in the film in a previous interview with the Telegraph.

“He’s such an amazing performer and so uniquely suited to Thanos,” said Russo. “What we were looking for in the character of Thanos is the strongest, most intimidating figure in the universe. While at the same time we wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life. There are not a lot of actors that can give you both of those things.

“Josh Brolin is perhaps the best example that you can find where you have somebody who has a physical presence and brings that level of intensity and threat, while at the same time having another layer always at work underneath that, which is a very complex inner life and a lot of emotional depth and texture.”

Maybe the half of us who are left will get to see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes right some wrongs when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.