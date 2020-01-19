Avengers: Endgame Fan Picks Up on Incredible Infinity War Detail

If there’s one thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for, it’s the intricately-woven story arcs Marvel Studios is able to craft over the span of years. Because of that, it’s no wonder the Burbank-based outfit can manage to but incredibly subtle nods in back-to-back movies. In the case of Thanos‘ (Josh Brolin) debut in Avengers: Infinity War, one eagle-eyed Avengers fan has noticed a startling detail.

As Redditor u/IamtheWil points out in a mega-viral r/MovieDetails post, the first line Thanos says in Infinity War essentially spoils the last shot we ever see of the character before he dusts away in the wind. Infinity War begins with Thanos saying he knows what it’s like to lose amidst an act of desperation.

“I know what it’s like to lose, to feel so desperately that you’re right, yet to fail none the less. As lightning turns the legs to jelly,” the Mad Titan says upon the Asgardian refugee vessel.

After Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) snaps his fingers in Endgame, ridding the world of Thanos and his massive armada, the villain looks around in shock, only to sit down on the ground as he dusts away. Sure, it might be a coincidence — but beings that the two movies were written and directed by the same team, it’s fully plausible it was crafted that way so as to complete the circle.

Not only does Thanos lose, but he does so in a humiliating fashion. While the previous version of the character had to hunt down the Infinity Stones one by one and face off against the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the time-traveling Thanos had the Stark Gauntlet literally fall into his lap.

In total, Brolin appeared as the Mad Titan three times — in the two latest Avengers movies and an extended cameo role in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). It’s unclear if the character will pop up again — say in a cosmic movie like The Eternals — though it’s entirely possible thanks to the introduction of time-travel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+ while Infinity War can be seen on Netflix.

