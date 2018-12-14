‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Posters Remember The Snappening

Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War has become one of the most iconic moments in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those who are left will have to pick up the pieces and take the fight to Thanos when Avengers: Endgame premieres next year.

Now a piece of fan art is using the poster for the new film to commemorate the fallen heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Take a look below:

I feel like the official #AvengersEndgame Poster was made for this O_O just did a few @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/Akzu3rUqZA — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 14, 2018

While some fans might question Thanos‘ methods for bringing balance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor behind the character believes the Mad Titan did what was necessary for the greater good. In Avengers: Infinity War — The Art of the Movie, Josh Brolin spoke about the poignancy of that final scene on the farm.

“He’s trying to fix the universe,” said Brolin. “He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things. So, there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut. I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real. He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do.”

Avengers: Infinity War was originally supposed to be a two-part movie, though Marvel Studios decided to split the production after realizing how massive the undertaking would be. At a recent screening held by Collider, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed why they made the choice to make Avengers: Endgame a separate project.

“Because these movies are so big and so complex and there are some characters who are involved in both there was an idea we’d mix both movies and do what is called a cross board in a way,” Anthony said. “But as we started to get closer and deeper into pre-production, everything was so complex and so hard to wrangle just for our own process and I think everybody’s process involved. On a creative level, we needed to just separate the two. They’re both two very different movies and we wanted to treat them as very different movies.

Added Joe, “We started having production meetings that were lasting nine to ten hours because you have to talk about one movie then you have to talk about the next movie. Once we were doing that, people were getting confused on what scene was in what film.”

Fans can see even more impressive visual effects when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.