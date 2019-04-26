Theaters Are Warning Avengers: Endgame Viewers There Are No End Credits Scenes so They’ll Leave Faster

Moviegoers are reporting some theaters are carrying signage warning against staying for non-existent Avengers: Endgame end credits scenes.

Because the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed blockbuster signals the end of the first 11-year chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Endgame forgoes traditional mid-credits or post-credits scenes but does end with an Easter egg sound bite paying homage to Marvel Studios’ first film, 2008’s Iron Man.

With a three-hour running time — the longest in the MCU — and a record number of screens, theaters are attempting to prompt guests for hurried exits to better prepare mostly sold-out theaters for their next showings.

Time for the #Endgame. The movie theater had this posted outside 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/2u1WRQEWAx — J.D. Capelouto (@jdcapelouto) April 25, 2019

On Thursday, Endgame earned a record-setting $60 million in preview showings, toppling previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($57m). The blockbuster is now poised for a likely $300m-plus domestic opening weekend that could reach upwards of $320m.

Endgame is also projected for a $950m global rollout and could hit $1 billion by Sunday. In most territories, Endgame opened April 24 and April 25.

AMC CEO Adam Aron said the early box office performance of Endgame is so vigorous the theater chain has “set aside approximately 10 million seats and 58,000 showtimes for this historic event.”

“AMC has dedicated more seats and more showtimes behind this film’s opening than for any other movie in our history,” Aron said. “While ticket sales to date have been incredibly robust, we still have millions of available seats for those making last-minute decisions to go to the movies in theaters this weekend and share in the euphoria.”

theatres will be crazy busy all weekend. there is NO END CREDITS SCENE, so leave as soon as the movie ends! Ushers will be INSANELY busy with sold out screens dropping ~every 15 minutes. THEY CANNOT CLEAN UNTIL YOU LEAVE THE THEATRE. please don’t get them off track for no reason! https://t.co/n4qwLmoQyK — david hart (@davidjhart_) April 25, 2019

Endgame also proved mighty for Fandango, giving the ticket retailer its highest-ever pre-sales, selling five times as many first-week reservations as the preceding Avengers: Infinity War. In passing Fandango’s biggest first day numbers previously held by The Force Awakens, Endgame saw a “record-shattering” 8,000 sold-out showtimes on the site.

