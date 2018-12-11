‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Suggest Thor Will Travel to Alfheim

Now that the first Avengers: Endgame trailer is here, Marvel fans are free to speculate away about that the actual movie will entail. Even though the first look at Endgame barely gave away any major plot details, there were enough hints and teases in it to fuel some fan-theories about major events or developments that we’ll see.

Today we have one theory that has to do with the arc of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor – specifically having the Thunder god travel to a bold new destination: Alfheim, home of the Light Elves!

You can read the full (and very extensive) theory breakdown down below – but here’s the long-short of it:

Marvel fan “Mushbert” points out that during the various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Thor has already traveled to 8 of the 9 realms that make up the universe:

Asgard Midgard (Earth) Jotunheim (Frost Giants Home) Svartalfheim (Dark Elves Home) Vanaheim (Liberated by Thor at the start of The Dark World) Nidavellir (Where Infinity Gauntlet and Stormbraker Axe are built in Infinity War) Niflheim (Land of the Dead where Hela rules and the Valkyries fell) Muspelheim (Home of Surtur and the Fire Demons)

The only one of the Nine Realms that hasn’t yet played an active role in the MCU is Alfheim, which is the land of the Light Elves. With Avengers: Endgame being the designated end of this first volume of MCU Given the events of Infinity War, there are plenty of potential ways speculated for Thor to cross paths with Alfheim:

As the new lord of the Nine Realms, Thor may have to visit Alfheim after The Snap.

Alfheim could be the refuge of the surviving Asgardians.

The Light Elves could be a potential army for Thor to lead against Thanos’ army.

The theory goes on to point out clues that have arguably been sprinkled throughout the MCU all along. Among those clues is Erik Selvig’s chalkboard theories from Thor: The Dark World, when his mind was still afflicted by The Mind Stone; fans have been going back to examining those theories, which have become more and more relevant with the introduction of Quantum Mechanics and other heady sci-fi elements that Ant-Man and other franchises have introduced. All Nine Realms were featured in Selvig’s theories, so if Endgame is going to make Selvig part of the solution to The Snap, then Alfheim could arguably be part of it, too.

What do you think: will Avengers: Endgame complete our tour of the Nine Realms with a stop in Alfheim? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

