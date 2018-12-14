‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Predicts Bill Foster Is the Secret Hero of the Movie

Now that the first Avengers: Endgame trailer is out, fans are going in on theories about what will happen in the film. One such theory making the rounds relates to what we learn in the end of the trailer, when Scott Lang / Ant-Man shows up on the doorstep of Avengers HQ, after having been missing since The Decimation event.

Ever since that scene was shown in the trailer, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been speculating about how Ant-Man escapes the Quantum Realm, and now this new theory predicts just how he may have done it. You can read the full theory down below, but the long-short of it is this:

At the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Pyms and Scott Lang are making more ventures into the Quantum Realm to harvest Quantum Energy, which they hope to use in order to stabilize Ava/Ghost, who suffered from increasing molecular instability due to some kind of Quantum entanglement mishap. Bill Foster and Ava were more than likely aware of the Pym’s efforts to save Ava – in fact, they were probably desperately waiting for the cure! If that’s the case, Bill Foster would likely be the first one to come looking for Hank Pym and Co. (if he survived The Decimation), as he would possibly even worry that Pym’s experiments possibly caused the event to occur. As Hank’s former associate in researching Quantum sciences, Bill would be one of the few people left in the MCU uniquely suited to interpret the Quantum Tunnel Hank Pym left behind, and realize that Scott had gone in, but never come back out.

There’s already been hints that Ava and Bill Foster could show up in Avengers: Endgame, as Kevin Feige himself teased earlier this year that there are larger plans for Ghost in the MCU:

“In this case, the story was always – spoiler! – to keep her around. This was not the story of defeating a villain and everybody cheering. This is a different kind of villain story. When and where… is something we’ll see… So with Ghost it is, step one: complete. As for step two, we’ll see where we go with that.”

Having Bill and Ava rescue Scott from the Quantum Realm would be an easier way to set The Avengers team up for a method to defeat Thanos than any of the ‘Ant-Man lost in time,’ theories that have been circulating. Scott would get back to the present-day MCU, and bring with him all kinds of knowledge gleaned from his work with Hank and Janet Pym, and whatever span of time (years?) he spent within the Quantum Realm. When Scott makes contact with the remaining Avengers, they’ll get the glimmer of hope they’ve been waiting for, as the Quantum Realm could house the road to time vortexes, or even major cosmic entities of the MCU.

What do you think: will Laurence Fishburne’s Bill Foster show up in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments!

