Every War Machine Armor in the MCU Ranked

For over a decade, Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) has been one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most steadfast heroes. From his origins as Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) military liaison to his evolution into a full-fledged Avenger, Rhodey has consistently been on the front lines, fighting to protect the world. His primary weapon in this fight has been the War Machine armor, a series of weaponized suits that stand as the militarized counterpart to Stark’s more streamlined Iron Man designs. Each new version of the armor tells a story, reflecting not only the technological advancements of the era but also Rhodey’s journey from a soldier piloting another man’s tech to a hero defined by his own strength and sacrifice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Iron Man’s suits often stole the spotlight with their flashy debuts and specialized functions, the War Machine armors were built for a different purpose: overwhelming firepower and battlefield dominance. Over the course of the “Infinity Saga,” Rhodey piloted seven distinct major versions of the armor, each with its own unique design, capabilities, and memorable moments. This ranking breaks down all seven of those suits based on their technological prowess, visual design, and, most importantly, their overall impact and performance in the high-stakes battles that defined the MCU.

7) War Machine: Mark I (Iron Man 2)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The very first War Machine armor was born from betrayal and desperation. After James Rhodes confiscated the Iron Man Mark II armor from a spiraling Tony Stark, he delivered it to the U.S. military, who in turn handed it over to rival weapons manufacturer Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell). The result was a clumsy and over-the-top retrofitting, with Hammer Industries loading the sleek suit with a minigun, a grenade launcher, and the infamous “Ex-Wife” bunker-buster missile. This suit was less of a cohesive design and more of a collection of guns bolted onto a chassis.

While its debut was exciting, the Mark I ranks last because it was ultimately a failure. The Hammer Tech software was easily hacked by Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke), turning Rhodey into a remote-controlled puppet for the film’s climax. The armor was sluggish, its targeting systems were flawed, and it was ultimately disabled by a combined effort from Iron Man and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Though it holds historical importance as the first of its kind, the Mark I’s poor performance and the fact that Rhodey was barely in control of it for its biggest fight make it the weakest armor in his arsenal.

6) Iron Patriot (Iron Man 3)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Technologically, the second War Machine armor was a significant upgrade over the Mark I, based on a more advanced Stark design that was sleeker and more integrated than its predecessor. Following the alien invasion in The Avengers, the U.S. government decided it needed its own armored hero. Their solution was to take the War Machine Mark II armor and give it a patriotic paint job, rebranding it as the Iron Patriot. This red, white, and blue suit was intended to be a symbol, a government-sanctioned hero to reassure the public.

Despite its improved tech, the Iron Patriot’s legacy in the MCU is one of complete humiliation. The suit’s primary role in Iron Man 3 was to be hijacked by A.I.M. operative Eric Savin (James Badge Dale) and used to kidnap the President of the United States (William Sadler). As a result, for most of Iron Man 3‘s screen time, the Iron Patriot served as a weapon for the villains. While Rhodey eventually reclaimed it to help save the day, the armor is most remembered for being a symbol that was easily corrupted and defeated, making it more of a plot device than a truly heroic suit.

5) War Machine: Mark II (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

After the embarrassing events of Iron Man 3, the Mark II armor was stripped of its gaudy Iron Patriot colors and returned to the classic gunmetal grey and silver scheme that would define the character. This is the version of the suit that Rhodey wore when he officially joined the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes during the Battle of Sokovia. It is functionally identical to the Iron Patriot armor but visually aligns with the War Machine persona, equipped with its signature shoulder-mounted minigun and arm-mounted machine guns.

This armor served its purpose competently, flying alongside the other Avengers and providing heavy fire support against Ultron’s (James Spader) seemingly endless army of sentries. However, it had very little screen time and no specific standout moments to elevate it further up the list. It was a reliable and effective suit that marked Rhodey’s official entry into the Avengers, but it was ultimately just a background player in a massive battle. It ranks here as a solid, if unremarkable, entry in the War Machine lineage.

4) War Machine: Mark III (Captain America: Civil War)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The airport battle in Captain America: Civil War required a significant upgrade, and the War Machine Mark III delivered. This suit featured a major redesign, with a much bulkier and more imposing frame that made it look more like a walking tank than ever before. Its helmet was redesigned to be more rounded, and it came equipped with a new non-lethal weapon: a powerful electric stun baton. This armor was built for a direct confrontation with other super-powered individuals, and it was a key player on Team Iron Man.

The Mark III had an intimidating presence and held its own against supersized Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the other members of Team Cap. However, its legacy is forever defined by a tragic moment of failure. During the battle’s climax, the armor was accidentally struck by a blast from Vision’s (Paul Bettany) Mind Stone, causing it to lose power and plummet from the sky. The resulting crash nearly killed Rhodey and left him partially paralyzed. This catastrophic event, which had profound consequences for the character, overshadows the armor’s otherwise solid performance.

3) War Machine: Mark VI (Avengers: Endgame)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

After five years of development in a post-Snap world, Tony Stark crafted the most technologically advanced suit Rhodey had ever worn. The War Machine Mark VI was a sleek, powerful armor featuring a more streamlined design and advanced Stark nanotechnology. Its primary function was to be worn during the Time Heist, and as such, it was fully integrated with Quantum Realm technology, allowing Rhodey to travel through time and space alongside the other Avengers.

This suit was a product of years of research and development, representing the height of Stark and Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) combined genius. However, its combat record is nonexistent. Furthermore, the Mark VI was destroyed almost instantly when Thanos launched a missile barrage that obliterated the Avengers Compound. It was never seen in a true fight. No one can dismiss the Mark VI’s technological superiority and its critical role in the mission that ultimately saved the universe, but its lack of battle performance keeps it from ranking higher.

2) War Machine: Mark IV (Avengers: Infinity War)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

When the forces of Thanos (Josh Brolin) arrived on Earth, Rhodey brought out an armor designed for total war. The War Machine Mark IV was a walking artillery platform, sacrificing some of the bulk of the Mark III for an arsenal of devastating proportions. The suit was covered in weaponry, most notably a back-mounted digital camouflage missile pod that could unleash a barrage of explosives. This armor was deployed during the Battle of Wakanda, where it served as a crucial line of defense against the overwhelming horde of Outriders.

The fourth iteration of the War Machine armor represents the pinnacle of the “more guns” philosophy that defines the hero. It was a true workhorse, mowing down countless aliens and providing essential support to the heroes on the ground. Unsurprisingly, the sight of its missile pods firing into the alien army is one of the most impressive displays of firepower from any hero in the entire battle. The Mark IV ranks this high due to its exceptional combat performance and a design that was perfectly suited for the large-scale conflict of Infinity War.

1) War Machine: Mark V (Avengers: Endgame)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

After the Mark VI was destroyed, Rhodey donned a new suit for the final battle against Thanos, and it was the ultimate expression of the War Machine concept. The Mark V was a heavily armored behemoth that looked more like a mech than a standard suit. It was visually stunning, with a color scheme that blended the classic War Machine grey with the red and blue of the Iron Patriot, giving it a new look. Most importantly, it was armed to the teeth with massive cannons, missile pods, and laser systems.

This armor is without a doubt the most powerful and impressive suit in Rhodey’s entire history. It was a walking tank that stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the most powerful Marvel heroes in the universe during the MCU’s most important battle. Plus, it survived the full force of the conflict and dealt out an incredible amount of damage to Thanos’ forces. For its incredible design, overwhelming power, and stellar performance in the fight for the fate of the universe, the War Machine Mark V is the undisputed king of Rhodey’s armory.

How would you rank Rhodey’s armors? Share your list in the comments!