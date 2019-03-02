‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Captain America Won’t Be The One To Sacrifice Himself

The Avengers are in pretty dire straights in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War. Everyone involved lost friends and family members thanks to the psychopathic Thanos. While it has yet to be seen how exactly the heroes are going to start reversing the events of the Mad Titan, fans have been quick to speculate that one of the “Original Six” would end up having to give their life for the cause.

With reports that the contracts for some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s biggest stars are up after Avengers: Endgame, it stands to reason that characters like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) would be a prime choice to act as the sacrificial lamb.

In one intriguing fan theory that’s starting to be passed around more and more, Captain America won’t be the one to lay his life down on the line. First posted by u/CaptainCayden2077, the theory says that Cap will be thrust into a corner that he can’t get out of, and will be forced to watch Tony sacrifice himself to retrieve the Soul Stone.

Phew, that was a lot of stuff all at once. Let’s unpack it a bit, shall we? The theorist points out that it seems Nebula (Karen Gillan) had figured out on Titan what Thanos did to Gamora in order to get the Soul Stone. Because of her new-found knowledge, she’ll let Tony know about Vormir and the powers the planet possesses.

Stark will then lead the Avengers — or Cap there, at the very least — to Vormir where he’ll make the sacrifice so that the Avengers can now hold the Soul Stone.

As you get deeper into the theory, it begins to make more and more sense. The Russo Brothers have previously said Rogers will get a massive story arc in Endgame and a Stark sacrifice develops the arcs of both characters quite significantly.

On Cap’s hand, he’s forced to watch a close ally plunge to himself with no other choice — even more poignant after his trading a life for a life stance in Infinity War — and for Stark, he’d end making the ultimate sacrifice, shoving any questions about his character and personality by the wayside.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think Stark is going to sacrifice himself to save Cap? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

