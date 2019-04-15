‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Captain America Can Wield The Infinity Gauntlet

There’s no denying that the Avengers have an uphill battle when they go up against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame. With how secretive Marvel has been around the film, there’s no telling how they’ll eventually take down the Mad Titan once and for all, though one recent fan theory has a pretty good idea. In a theory shared by u/XanPerkyCheck, Captain America (Chris Evans) could be the one to take down the villain.

Looking back to Avengers: Infinity War, the theorist makes sure to point out Cap’s ability to momentarily hold Thanos back in the final fight in the Wakandan jungle. As the theory goes, Cap wasn’t able to hold off the villain because he’s stronger — there’s no way the Super Soldier is stronger than a character like the Hulk, after all. Rather, Cap was able to manipulate the Infinity Gauntlet so that was working against Thanos for a moment. Think of it as an item not unlike Mjolnir. Cap wasn’t physically holding Thanos back but instead, he was deemed “worthy” enough by the Gauntlet to be able to use its powers.

It’s a theory that gets more believable the more you sit and think on it. Cap may not be the strongest Avenger, but he is the one hero with an insane amount of heart and as corny as it sounds, that drive might be one of the biggest weapons the good guys have in their fight against evil. It makes sense and would fall in line with other popular theories of Cap being able to wield Mjolnir or something of the like in the movie which will likely serve as his final outing in the MCU.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

