‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says The Ending Has Already Been Shown

When it comes to Avengers: Endgame, it’s no secret that Marvel Studios has implemented one of the most unique marketing strategies in the history of cinema — at least when it comes to a movie the magnitude of the upcoming Avengers film. Inching up on a month until the movie’s release, fans have only received two (and a half) trailers for the movie but even then, half of the footage has been pulled from previous entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With such a bizarre marketing strategy in place, could Marvel Studios have pulled a quick one on fans and already revealed the ending to Avengers: Endgame within the events of Avengers: Infinity War?

According to u/-SpaceCommunist-, it’s entirely plausible that the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame were shown at the end of Infinity War. Bust out your tin foil hats and let’s just jump right into it.

As this particular theory reads, the closing shot with Thanos appears to show the Mad Titan with a completely healed chest, even though he was just stabbed moments prior with Stormbreaker. While most fans assume he used the Infinity Gauntlet to reverse the chest wound — the villain can still be seen walking along with a limp in the final Infinity War shot. If he healed his chest from the wound, surely he’d get rid of a nagging limp, right?

Not only that, but the Infinity Gauntlet is on display…except every Infinity Stone is “meticulously hidden” from the view of those who watch the movies. The theorist closes out by saying they think they’ll end Endgame with an homage to the comics where a defeated Thanos offers forth a bittersweet smile.

What the theory doesn’t explain, however, is why the Avengers would choose to exile Thanos with an Infinity Gauntlet. Unless, that is, the scene actually takes place in Titan’s form of Valhalla and the Mad Titan is already dead.

