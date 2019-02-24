‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Hulk Actually Died In ‘Infinity War’

Could it be possible that the Incredible Hulk was one of those dusted away at the end of Avengers: Infinity War and we just didn’t see it? A new fan theory thinks so. Originally posted by /u/angrydanmarin, the theory argues that the Hulk “persona” was one of the victims of The Decimation.

The theorist doesn’t post much of anything for supporting evidence but at the very least, it does bring up a pretty good point. Since the initial promo art for Avengers: Endgame surfaced months ago, fans have long-speculated that Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) would end up playing into the “Professor Hulk” role in the upcoming team-up flick.

As gamma fans will know, Professor Hulk is the jolly green giant with the brains of Banner. Though we saw the Hulk starting to coherent sentences in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), it’s still a far cry from becoming one of the world’s leading scientists while still in his “smashing form.”

But how does the hero get from simple sentences to having the brain of someone with seven PhDs? In theory, the Hulk persona could have been snapped away, leaving behind nothing but Bruce Banner. The Hulk/Banner conundrum is such a unique scenario that perhaps the Hulk “personality” was snapped away while letting Banner still keep his shape-shifting powers. If that were the case, it’s an organic way to set up the Professor Hulk story arc.

If this theory doesn’t prove accurate, it might end up resulting in the Hulk pulling all-nighters in the library inside the Avengers compound in upstate New York and we have to admit, that wouldn’t be that bad of a movie either.

Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think the Hulk was snapped away in The Decimation? What other off-screen characters do you think bit the dust after The Snap? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

