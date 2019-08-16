Avengers: Endgame Theory Argues That Peter Parker Helped Tony Stark Solve Time Travel

Avengers: Endgame might have been out for months now, but Marvel fans are still discussing the film every day in online communities. One observant Redditor thinks they’ve solved the mystery of how Tony Stark solved time travel. The time travel aspects of the plot have easily been the moments that come under the most scrutiny, so fans are finding their own way to understand key parts of the film.

A fragment of the team has to visit Tony Stark in his cabin to convince him to help in their “time-heist” plan. At first, he rebuffs their advances, but his scientific curiosity gets the better of him, and he gets reeled back in by the memory of Peter Parker. That crucial moment with the picture above the sink takes on new meaning as that picture with a young Spider-Man might have had more weight than previously believed.

When Tony picks up the photo, the Reddit comment explains, Peter is holding the diploma upside down. Shortly after, when Stark is trying to make sense of the Mobius strip, he realizes that inverting the structure is the key to everything. Peter might have been dusted due to the decimation, but he surely did a little bit to help turn the tide and provide a way back for everyone who fell victim to The Snap.

Fans are always yearning to learn more about the inner workings of the MCU. Thanks to recent commentary content, fans just keep gleaning new details about Endgame’s story. Inside facts about Captain America’s shield, Thanos’ sword and how The Hulk ended up saving everyone are all covered for at least a second. People on the cast and crew clearly had a blast bringing this story to the fans. The filmmakers even spent more time talking about Spider-Man’s reunion with Iron Man.

The audio features notes from directors Joe and Anthony Russo, but co-writer Stephen McFeely drops some knowledge about the hug that made theaters roar in approval.

“Yeah, this gets a big moment of cheer,” McFeely said about Spider-Man getting that hug from Iron Man, “There’s so much going on here. He gets back the kid that he lost. He never hugged that kid before. There’s actually a great joke in the beginning of Spider-Man [about it].”

As fans can see, Spider-Man did get that hug he has always wanted whether he knew it or not. Peter may have kept quiet about Tony mentoring him, but fans felt like they deserved that closure after Spider-Man’s tragic fate in Avengers: Infinity War. That bond will carry forward after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Stark entrusts a lot of his tech to Peter in the hopes that he can be better than his mentor.