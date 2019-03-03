Bizarre ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Marvel Punked Us And Thanos’ Snap Killed No One

During Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) seemingly killed half of all life with the snap of his fingers. At least that’s how it seemed, right? One bizarre fan theory thinks otherwise — according to u/Knight3rrant, Thanos’ snap was nothing more than a red herring.

The whole foundation of the theory hinges on the single Infinity War post-credits scene involving Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). In the scene, as you recall, Fury and Hill both eventually fall victim to The Decimation.

Prior to that, however, Agent Hill had received communication that Thanos‘ fleet of ships were seemingly just entering the atmosphere over Wakanda. Then, not but a minute or so later, both of the SHIELD agents found themselves dusted.

The third act battle set in Wakanda certainly took more than a minute or two in real-time, so how could have Fury and Hill been dusted before Thanos’ arrival in Wakanda and his subsequent snap? The theory says that is was as a result of something that’s going to happen in Avengers: Endgame.

Are you still keeping up? Because here’s where it starts sliding off the rails a bit. According to the theorist, the “dusting” witnessed in Avengers: Infinity War was caused by something the Avengers themselves do in Endgame. The theory lays out two scenarios but one, in particular, is certainly more intriguing than the other.

u/Knight3rrant suggests that the dusting — at least in the case of Fury and Hill — is initiated by the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame as a way to teleport the people to an alternate dimension, where they’ll be safe before Thanos can do his snap. This, in turn, would mean that the Infinity War post-credits scene would likely appear in Avengers: Endgame instead of simply being a post-credits stinger.

The jury is still out on why the Avengers would want to teleport millions of people into another dimension, but hey — at least it’s a theory that gets you thinking, right?

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What do you think, Avengers fans? Did the Snap kill everyone or not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

