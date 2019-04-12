‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ticket On-Sale Date Revealed

We’re less than a month away from the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, and now the plans can be finalized. After rumors and speculation have swirled around over the last few weeks, we finally have confirmation: tickets for Avengers: Endgame are going on sale very soon.

ComicBook.com confirmed with our sources that tickets for Avengers: Endgame will go on sale on April 2nd, so make sure you make your plans now if you want to be one of the first to see the next crossover epic from Marvel Studios. We’re less than four weeks away, so you might want to put that stamp on your calendar right now…

Rumors of the sale date began circulating over the weekend, and now we can verify that the April 2nd date is accurate.

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, serving as the culmination of a decades worth of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After 22 films of set up, we will finally see the culmination of the Infinity Saga and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ fight against Thanos.

Co-director Joe Russo spoke with Box Office Pro about Marvel Studios’ success, explaining how they’re able to churn out hit after hit.

“The best thing I think Marvel’s done is to galvanize the audience. It’s like a rock concert when you go to a Marvel movie on opening weekend,” said Russo. “There’s an energy and an excitement there that you’re not going to get sitting at home. There’s a sense of community. There are people cheering and laughing and crying and following along with the story collectively in a way I don’t know you’ll see again outside of the Star Wars franchise. The emotional connection is so strong for a lot of people.”

While some people are curious to learn about the future of the MCU and whether Joe and his brother Anthony Russo will direct another movie in the future, they’re keeping their options open for now.

“The door is always open. Everyone at Marvel is like family to us,” he said. “We grew up reading comic books, and these stories are incredibly open to us. Anything that moved you as a child or spoke to you as a child has an emotional resonance you carry with you your entire life. It’s very hard to find a story that can speak to you the same way it did when you were younger.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres on theaters on April 26th. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, April 2nd.

