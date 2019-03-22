‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets On Sale In Few International Markets

The wait for Avengers: Endgame has really been around 10 years long, but this next month is going to be especially tough as we start to see more and more trailers and TV Spots for the highly anticipated superhero epic. The more we see the more we just want to see the whole film already, and while Marvel Studios isn’t offering you the chance to see it early (at least not yet), a few particular international markets have started selling tickets for the movie already, getting you one step closer to finally seeing it.

SPI Cinemas recently announced that you can pre-book your tickets for the film on their website and their mobile app, a theater chain that operates in India, and you can find their information below.

“Pre-Book your tickets for Avengers: Endgame now on http://www.spicinemas.in or on the SPI Cinemas app available for iOS and Android! #SPICinemas”

Pre-Book your tickets for Avengers: Endgame now on https://t.co/1quhxPaGoI or on the SPI Cinemas app available for iOS and Android!#SPICinemas pic.twitter.com/NzZ60HJlI8 — SPI Cinemas (@SPICinemas) March 15, 2019

If you happen to live in India, that’s great! Well, it was great, for a few hours, as according to one Marvel fan the locations available sold out of tickets during that time frame.

@ManaByte Prebooking fow #AvengersEndgame was started in a few South Indian theatres and it was sold out within couple of hours pic.twitter.com/Mrj3nqiBjB — Ghokulesh (@GhokuleshXLR) March 22, 2019

“@ManaByte Prebooking fow #AvengersEndgame was started in a few South Indian theatres and it was sold out within couple of hours”

We should see more services start to offer ticket sales over the next two weeks, and we’re pretty sure it will set a record or two once it does. Marvel’s most recent film Captain Marvel recently took the third spot in Fandango’s ticket pre-sales record books behind only Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. We imagine once tickets become available Avengers: Endgame will be sitting comfortably in one of those spots, if not the top spot.

With this much anticipation attached to it, Endgame should enjoy a healthy run at the box office overall as well. Infinity War ended up bringing in $678 million domestically and brought in over $2 billion worldwide. One would imagine that Endgame will score something in that same neighborhood or even better, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

