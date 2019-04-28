The Real Story Behind Avengers: Endgame Tickets That Sold for $15k Revealed

New Jersey’s News 12 published a follow-up on the pair of Avengers: Endgame opening night tickets that sold for $15,000 on eBay when pre-sales for the Marvel Studios blockbuster went live earlier this month.

“My initial intent was to actually go see the movie because I’m a big Avengers fan,” 18-year-old Lance Harris told News 12.

“But then I saw online that someone was selling their tickets for $10,000 so I was like why not add the bar to $15,000 and I could help out with tuition and everything for college.”

Harris explained the buyer later backed out, originally believing the price was $1,500. After the buyer cancelled the transaction, Harris was granted about $1,000 in credit by the online retailer.

News 12 adds showings of Endgame at West Orange, New Jersey’s AMC dine-in theater are sold out through Wednesday, matching sold-out showings across the country.

Digital ticket seller Fandango previously reported Endgame, which signals the end of the first 11-year chapter of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe started with 2008’s Iron Man, quickly became the biggest pre-seller in its history.

In addition to winning a “record-shattering” 8,000 sold-out showtimes, Endgame sold five times as many first-week pre-sales as the preceding Avengers: Infinity War and unseated the biggest first day sales record previously established and held by Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. That film is currently the third highest-grossing movie of all time at $2.068b, just behind James Cameron’s Avatar ($2.78b) and Titanic ($2.18b).

Coming with the high demand for Endgame tickets — some theaters are participating in round-the-clock showings to meet demand, helping Endgame set the record for highest-ever number of screens held at 4,662 — the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed blockbuster has found itself at the center of two incidents.

In one, a Chinese woman was reportedly so upset by the events of the film she had to be hospitalized for uncontrollable crying, and in the other, a man in Hong Kong was reportedly attacked for revealing spoilers to Avengers patrons lined up outside a movie theater.

Avengers: Endgame is now pacing for an unprecedented $340 million domestic opening weekend and could reach a global $1 billion opening weekend.

