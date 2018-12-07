Marvel Fans React to ‘Avengers 4’ Title

This morning saw the world premiere of the Avengers 4 trailer and with it, the revelation that the fourth title in the Avengers franchise would be titled Avengers: Endgame.
Even though Marvel Studios battened down the hatches in typical form, the name ended up being the same as one previously leaked by cinematographer Trent Opaloch earlier this year.
It didn’t take fans long to start getting antsy. In fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige even previously mentioned that the plan to withhold the title for Avengers 4 ending up backfiring for the Hollywood production house.
“And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War],” Feigepreviously said.
“Ultron hadn’t come out at that point and I felt a tiny little sense of, ‘Well, gosh, we’ve gotta talk about the movies we have coming out next because that’s what we’ve been working so hard on and that’s what’s next available for our audience to see,’” Feige said, “but when we talk that far ahead, that took a lot of attention out [of Ultron].”
Regardless, fans instantly took to social media to share their thoughts, good and bad, on the new Endgame name. Keep scrolling to see some of the better reactions.
Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.
Much Surprise
Russo Brothers: The title isn’t Endgame— NO DAREDEVIL REBOOT (@OffensiveSokovi) December 7, 2018
*The title is indeed Endgame*
Fans: pic.twitter.com/xA6gIhFnej
Us: avengers 4 title is endgame— jen (@whtvrjen) December 7, 2018
Marvel: no
also Marvel: #AvengersEndgame
Us: pic.twitter.com/s80ZFkRBuZ
LIES!
The Russo Brothers saying the Avengers 4 title wasn’t said in Infinity War pic.twitter.com/MCDFQUEdba— David ⚡️ (@akaspidey) December 7, 2018
Thanks Joker!
As mixed as I am on the Avengers title, it’s great to see them adapt one of @Ssnyder1835 & @GregCapullo Joker stories pic.twitter.com/BF7bAB90yP— ?? Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick ?? (@NicholasJLevi) December 7, 2018
Don’t Even Start
when I saw the title really was “Avengers: Endgame” pic.twitter.com/woJBlKhjqX— adrian (@bitonystarks) December 7, 2018
Archie Knew What’s Up
I CAN’T BELIEVE THE RUSSO BROTHERS GOT THE TITLE FOR THE NEXT AVENGERS FILM FROM RIVERDALE pic.twitter.com/6MDjW59Z2d— zahra / exams *:･ﾟ✧ (@stvphenstrange) December 7, 2018
REST EASY MY GUY
The REAL avengers 4 title pic.twitter.com/cD0prDWQfM— pedro the exchange student (@Iwishiknewcalum) December 7, 2018
School Presentation
marvel deciding the title of avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/FdzzAbTUim— tony stark in space (@carxlinv) December 7, 2018
(feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)
The full title is actually Avengers: End Game (ft. Ed Sheeran & Future)— love, charlie (@punkfurby) December 7, 2018
Gettin’ Swifty
How has no one made a Taylor Swift joke about the new Avengers title yet? ? #Avengers4 #AvengersEndgame #Endgame pic.twitter.com/FBZtUTnFy2— Abormal Andy 2 (@AbnormaIAndy) December 7, 2018
End Me
Me after the oficial trailer #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/HJ7koG4lRe— SĄD WOLFIE♡ (@SCRXWEED) December 7, 2018