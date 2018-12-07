Marvel Fans React to ‘Avengers 4’ Title

This morning saw the world premiere of the Avengers 4 trailer and with it, the revelation that the fourth title in the Avengers franchise would be titled Avengers: Endgame.

Even though Marvel Studios battened down the hatches in typical form, the name ended up being the same as one previously leaked by cinematographer Trent Opaloch earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It didn’t take fans long to start getting antsy. In fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige even previously mentioned that the plan to withhold the title for Avengers 4 ending up backfiring for the Hollywood production house.

“And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War],” Feigepreviously said.

“Ultron hadn’t come out at that point and I felt a tiny little sense of, ‘Well, gosh, we’ve gotta talk about the movies we have coming out next because that’s what we’ve been working so hard on and that’s what’s next available for our audience to see,’” Feige said, “but when we talk that far ahead, that took a lot of attention out [of Ultron].”

Regardless, fans instantly took to social media to share their thoughts, good and bad, on the new Endgame name. Keep scrolling to see some of the better reactions.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

Much Surprise

Russo Brothers: The title isn’t Endgame



*The title is indeed Endgame*



Fans: pic.twitter.com/xA6gIhFnej — NO DAREDEVIL REBOOT (@OffensiveSokovi) December 7, 2018

Us: avengers 4 title is endgame

Marvel: no

also Marvel: #AvengersEndgame

Us: pic.twitter.com/s80ZFkRBuZ — jen (@whtvrjen) December 7, 2018

LIES!

The Russo Brothers saying the Avengers 4 title wasn’t said in Infinity War pic.twitter.com/MCDFQUEdba — David ⚡️ (@akaspidey) December 7, 2018

Thanks Joker!

As mixed as I am on the Avengers title, it’s great to see them adapt one of @Ssnyder1835 & @GregCapullo Joker stories pic.twitter.com/BF7bAB90yP — ?? Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick ?? (@NicholasJLevi) December 7, 2018

Don’t Even Start

when I saw the title really was “Avengers: Endgame” pic.twitter.com/woJBlKhjqX — adrian (@bitonystarks) December 7, 2018

Archie Knew What’s Up

I CAN’T BELIEVE THE RUSSO BROTHERS GOT THE TITLE FOR THE NEXT AVENGERS FILM FROM RIVERDALE pic.twitter.com/6MDjW59Z2d — zahra / exams *:･ﾟ✧ (@stvphenstrange) December 7, 2018

REST EASY MY GUY

The REAL avengers 4 title pic.twitter.com/cD0prDWQfM — pedro the exchange student (@Iwishiknewcalum) December 7, 2018

School Presentation

marvel deciding the title of avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/FdzzAbTUim — tony stark in space (@carxlinv) December 7, 2018

(feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)

The full title is actually Avengers: End Game (ft. Ed Sheeran & Future) — love, charlie (@punkfurby) December 7, 2018

Gettin’ Swifty

How has no one made a Taylor Swift joke about the new Avengers title yet? ? #Avengers4 #AvengersEndgame #Endgame pic.twitter.com/FBZtUTnFy2 — Abormal Andy 2 (@AbnormaIAndy) December 7, 2018

End Me