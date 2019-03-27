Deadpool Makes His MCU Debut In Hilarious ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Edit

The latest Avengers: Endgame trailer had fans loving the first interaction between Captain Marvel and Thor. But thanks to one Marvel fan’s sharp editing skills, that moment gets so much better with a little added Deadpool flavor!

Watch Deadpool make his ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut’ in this Avengers: Endgame trailer recut, below!

Ever since the Disney-Fox deal has been completed, Marvel fans have been going wild with speculation about how various characters from the Fox X-Men franchise will be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there could be some major shifts in casting, and big reboots of characters and properties that the Fox franchise established, the one thing that’s already been proposed to remain constant is the fact that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is expected to make the transition into the full MCU.

In fact, it’s kind of ironic that this video has Thor clobbering Deadpool with his new hammer, Stormbreaker, as Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has already reached out to Ryan Reynolds on social media, welcoming Deadpool to the MCU. However, if this video hints at anything, it’s that Disney and Marvel still have a lot of balancing to do, when it comes to figuring out how, where, and when Deadpool fits into the MCU. A movie like Avengers: Endgame, for example, definitely has too many high stakes, and a seriously somber tone to make it a proper fit for Deadpool’s zany presence. This works as a fan recut, sure, but in a full-length film, Deapool would be sorely out of place.

So far, it’s been proposed that Disney and Marvel will offer audiences a toned-down Deadpool for the MCU appearances, while the 20th Century Fox label will still be used for the hard-R shenannigans that die-hard Deadpool fans still want to see. It’s a good fix – especially if they use Deadpool’s fourth wall-breaking self-awareness as a great device for illustrating the difference.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Avengers: Endgameon April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

