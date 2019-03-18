Hilarious Fan Edit Puts Deadpool in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The highly anticipated Disney and Fox merger is set to close this week and with the closure, the live-action rights of both the X-Men and Fantastic Four groups of characters will revert back to Marvel Studios. That means mutants — and Marvel’s First Family — will be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner or later. In the meantime, fans will have to find solace in an astonishing fan video crafted by a skilled YouTube channel. The two and a half minute video created by Mightyraccoon! shows the second Avengers: Endgame trailer, but is edited to include Deadpool in it.

Fans of Ryan Reynolds’ take on the Deadpool franchise are bound to love the video, which has tallied a whopping 1.4 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. While it starts out with cameos that are innocent enough, Deadpool is the only character displayed in the trailer’s main new suit shot. It then all caps up with a hilarious shot of Thor’s Stormbreaker knocking the Merc with a Mouth out cold on the way to the hand of the Asgardian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the impending merger, Reynolds himself confirmed earlier this year that Deadpool 3 has been in the works — though it’s unclear when it would be released. Prior to the announcement of the acquisition, Deadpool writer Rhett Reese mentioned that he thought Drew Goddard’s X-Force would come before the third Deadpool flick.

“According to the chronology that we’ve established, X-Force will be next, before Deadpool,” Reese told Screen Rant. “It’s a bit of the ‘Iron Man 1, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3’ model, in that sense. X-Force isn’t being written by us. It’s being written and directed by Drew Goddard, or at least that’s the plan right now. We’re not involved with that one. We do anticipate there will be a Deadpool 3 at some point, but it’s just a little premature, because it will definitely take a backseat to X-Force for the time being.”

Regardless of timing, Disney CEO Bob Iger has previously mentioned that the House of Mouse is certainly willing to continue producing R-rated movies, so long as the company is able to clearly distinguish that fact to the consumers who will be watching it. That’d almost certainly include the Deadpool franchise — unless Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige have completely different plans.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters and will be followed up by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. How do you think Marvel Studios will end up introducing mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!