Jeremy Renner Congratulates Marvel Studios on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Success

Marvel fans were rewarded for their patience when the trailer for Avengers: Endgame finally revealed the glorious archer Hawkeye, in all of his Ronin glory.

After sitting out of Avengers: Infinity War, the desire to see Hawkeye reached a fever pitch and coincided with the new clip, resulting in the preview becoming the most viewed trailer on online platforms in 24 hours with over 289 million views.

Of course, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner had to congratulate Marvel for this impressive feat, not willing to take the credit for his epic contribution as Clint Barton.

Fans have been eager to see Hawkeye‘s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe; so much so, that they propelled the trailer of Avengers: Endgame into the record books just to see a glimpse of Clint Barton.

Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo make it seem like this was all part of the plan, as they previously stated that they had a longterm plan for the character in their arc of films.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie, and Ant-Man.” Joe Russo said on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. “And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously responded to the reaction to Hawkeye absence from Avengers: Infinity War, calling it “one of the best things that ever happened to Hawkeye.”

“We love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said to iO9. “But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’

“I love it. It’s the best.”

Fans can expect to see Hawkeye kick Thanos’ ass when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.