‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Parodied by ‘The Walking Dead’

The just-released Avengers: Endgame trailer meets The Walking Dead in a parody shared to Skybound’s official Walking Dead Twitter account.

Wow, this was a little too soon #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/V2uCJmHVZx — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 7, 2018

The gag, assembled by our friend Johnny O’Dell, sees a distraught Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) looking over records of unaccounted for allies, including Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Shuri (Letitia Wright), younger sister of Wakanda King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

The Marvel heroes are replaced here by the freshly killed off Jesus (Tom Payne), struck down in the mid-season finale, and the missing Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), formerly Jadis of the Scavengers.

Jesus was the first victim of new enemy group the Whisperers — a cult of barbaric savages who disguise themselves within the skinned flesh of the undead — while Anne went missing six years prior when she absconded with a gravely wounded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in a helicopter towards a yet-to-be-defined community operated by a mysterious collective of survivors.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Payne said his surprise exit from the series was “kind of a mutual thing” as his Jesus, who boarded the show in Season Six, grew underutilized, especially when compared to his counterpart in creator Robert Kirkman’s ongoing comic book series.

Payne, arguing there were too many characters and not enough casualties even amidst a war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors in Season Eight, divulged he was open to being killed off after his martial arts expert and sometimes moral compass grew stale.

“I was saying that knowing that I would be cool with it. All I care about is the story, and if the story is good, and they do it in the right way, then I don’t care,” Payne said.

“And if I help to tell that story, in a cool, surprising, and shocking way, then I’m down with that, and I think they really did that with the exit. So I’m super happy actually. I loved my beginning on the show, and I loved my ending on the show. The middle was meh, but the end was really cool and I’m really, really happy with that.”

McIntosh, meanwhile, is expected to return for at least the first installment of the Walking Dead television movie trilogy centered around Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, who has permanently transitioned from the flagship television series to AMC Studios’ movie franchise.