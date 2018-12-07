Marvel

Fans Are Loving The 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

Marvel Studios dropped the much-anticipated trailer for Avengers: Endgame earlier this morning and as expected, the online world was instantly set ablaze. The trailer is our first look at all of the characters immediately in the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War and to be frank, it’s all looking pretty bleak.

As a teaser trailer, the two-plus minute clip did exactly what it was supposed to. Virtually nothing was revealed about the plot and it raised more than enough questions to get fans talking. And talking is exactly what fans are doing.

The movie instantly shot up to the top trending position on Twitter worldwide and fans are flooded with emotions. From joy that we actually received a teaser trailer to sorry for Clint Barton to excitement over a date change, moods are all over the place.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

