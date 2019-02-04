‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailers Cut Together For Extended Look

A Marvel fan has seamlessly cut the two Avengers: Endgame trailers into one extended look at the upcoming film.

YouTube user Jacob Eriksson combined the original trailer and the 30-second spot released during the Super Bowl on Sunday for a trailer which is almost 3-minutes long. The footage remains tremendously cryptic and mysterious which is what most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are hoping for heading into this last stand against Thanos.

Fans can expect at least two more trailers for Avengers: Endgame before a slew of TV spots and clips inevitably begin to surface in promotion of the film. So far, Avengers: Endgame has followed the lead of Avengers: Infinity War before it. Infinity War released its first trailer in late November ahead of its release before offering up a 30-second look during the following Super Bowl.

When asked if Avengers: Endgame will stick to the rumor of only marketing the first 10 to 15 minutes of the film in its promotional material, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige lent a bit of credence to those conversations. “I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige told MTV News. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

While he won’t give up any plot details regarding the Avengers and their rally to undo Thanos and his decimating finger snap, Feige does admit he is quite excited for and proud of Avengers: Endgame as a whole. “We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” Feige said. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.