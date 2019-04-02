Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out About the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trinity Reunion

Marvel Studios today released a special look at Avengers: Endgame as tickets for the film went on sale. The new trailer shows what remains of the Avengers assembling to take the fight back to Thanos and avenge the world that couldn’t save. The trailer brings together many characters that were spread apart throughout the course of the Infinity Saga and Avengers: Infinity War. Perhaps most exciting for longtime Marvel fans is seeing the “Avengers Trinity” of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor back together again for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron. Whether their combined power can stand against Thanos remains to be seen.

Fans are sharing their excitement for the moment on Twitter. Keep reading to see some of the most enthusiastic reactions.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

OMFG Best Clip Ever

OMFG ! This is the Bestest Clip Ever ! Finally ! A THANOS Reference, Avengers Reassembling, Tony and Steve Reuniting, The Holy Trinity vs THANOS. Oh Myh Gosh ! This Trailer is Soo Awesome ! I just can’t Wait to Watch the Movie !@Marvel @Avengers#MarvelStudios#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/vI0dGigdTE — Fazie Shah (@fazie78624) April 2, 2019

The Holy Trinity

THE HOLY TRINITY



Avengers (2012)



Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)



Avengers: Endgame (2019)#AvengersEngame pic.twitter.com/YxHiZ7gYPH — Becky || SAW ︽✵︽ (@xBreeTanner) April 2, 2019

How Far They’ve Come

They’re All Going to Die

Me: okay in the new trailer the original avengers are back together, we have the Tony Steve Thor trinity back. I need to be positive

Also me: oh god they’re all going to die aren’t they? — costi (@RDJisacupcake) April 2, 2019

Trinity vs. Thanos

The MCU Trinity

The MCU Trinity (Iron Man, Captain America and Thor) walking up on a sitting Thanos with his blade buried in the ground.



Is this whats left of Avengers HQ?#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/jcBW0eFHKh — Sentient (@x_SentientBeing) April 2, 2019

DAMN

Goosebumps

The Avenger’s Trinity gave me goosebumps! The Shield is back. I can’t wait! https://t.co/stdVxgub8p — Jose Morales (@HolyJose2391) April 2, 2019

OG Avengers

Avengers Assemble