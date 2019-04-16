‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gets Dozens of Twitter Emojis

Avengers: Endgame and the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been given the emoji treatment across Twitter. The movie itself, the heroes and villains (almost all of them), and one key prop come with festive little icons to celebrate the iconic films upcoming release.

First off, there are the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers: Endgame. Each of the remaining living heroes after Avengers: Infinity War have their own icon when tweeted with their name attached to a hashtag. The characters include Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Valkyrie, Black Widow, Nebula, Okoye, Wong, War Machine, Korg, Miek, Pepper Potts, Happy Hogan, M’Baku, and Ant-Man.

Check out a tweet with the Avengers: Endgame hero emojis below!

The living heroes are not the only ones getting a Twitter tribute.

The fallen heroes also have their names seeing the emoji treatment with respective hashtags. Among the fallen getting emojis on social media are Black Panther, The Falcon, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Gamora, Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Spider-Man, The Wasp, Groot, Nick Fury, Maria Hill, The Wasp, and Shuri.

It turns out, the Vision is the only character from Avengers: Infinity War who is not featured in the emojis.

Check out a tweet with the fallen heroes below!

Of course, what would the final Avengers movie be without its Mad Titan, the infamous villain Thanos.

Thanos and his all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet have their own emojis, along with the “Don’t Spoil The Endgame” hashtag. Check them out in the tweet below!

Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, and each of the Infinity Stones also have their own icons. Head over to Twitter and create your own tweets with the hashtags now! Be careful on social media, though! For a guide on how to dodge Avengers: Endgame spoilers, check out ComicBook.com’s social media guidlelines from Charlie Ridgely.

“We really strongly commit to the storytelling that’s come before. We strongly commit to what’s happened to those characters in Winter Soldier, to the dividing of the Avengers in Civil War and the destruction of the relationship between Tony and Steve,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo told ComicBook.com. “The same way, we’re committing to the end of Infinity War. What we do is we track how each of those characters who survived, what is their relationship to those events? How do they move forward from that moment? How do they move forward, individually? Collectively? How do you deal with defeat as a super hero?”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.