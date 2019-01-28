‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Original Team Will Make Ultimate Sacrifice To Bring Everyone Back

As it stands now, half of all life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ceased to exist. When Thanos snapped his fingers at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, a huge chunk of living things dusted away, including the likes of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and more.

According to one recent fan theory, everyone will eventually make their return in Avengers: Endgame, but their return will come at a tremendous cost. As the fan theorist mentions, the new Avengers will return only after the original Avengers — including Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye — sacrifice their lives so that they can return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Diving into the theory, it says that the original Avengers might have to “link up” as the Guardians did in Guardians of the Galaxy to take the brunt force of the Infinity Stones as they work on defeating Thanos. In return, the stones would consume them and restore order to the world.

It’s been widely speculated that some of the original characters will end up being killed off at some point within Endgame for a multitude of reasons. First and foremost, should the Avengers be able to somehow reverse the events of Infinity War without any sacrifice — physically or thematically — it’d take away a lot of the seriousness Infinity War portrayed.

Also fueling speculation of impending deaths is the fact that some of the actors are facing expired contracts once Avengers: Endgame comes. In fact, Avengers star Chris Evans himself has hinted that it’s the end of the road for some of the characters.

“Myself, Downey, Hemsworth, we all kind of started roughly at the same time, and I think we all, through Avengers 4, kind of wrap it up,” Evans said. “So at this point, I don’t know what’s next, but yeah, by 2019, that’s it.”

What do you think of the theory? Do you think we’ll end up losing all six original members of the Avengers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or hit me up (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to chat about all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies opening this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.