11 Years Later, the MCU May Finally Have Its Replacement for Tony Stark & Bruce Banner’s Science Bros

Tony Stark and Bruce Banner have become known as the “Science Bros” by MCU fans, and while the duo is beloved, the team-up tragically hasn’t been seen since Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame. Luckily, the MCU is already introducing its perfect Science Bros replacement, with the new duo of scientists possibly being even smarter than the previous.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Doomsday is bringing back many returning characters from the previous Avengers movies. The movie features expected returning characters like Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, as well as unexpected returning actors like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. However, the film will also bring some exciting heroes to the Avengers crossover event for the first time, such as the Fantastic Four and FOX’s X-Men.

Shuri & Reed Richards Could Be The New Science Bros

The fourth teaser for Avengers: Doomsday shows Ben Grimm meeting the Wakandans, confirming that Shuri, M’Baku, and the rest will interact with the Fantastic Four at some point in the film. Many fans online are speculating that this scene depicts the first contact between the multiversal travelers and the citizens of Earth-616.

This meeting means that Reed Richards and Shuri will undoubtedly interact at some point in Doomsday, even though the former wasn’t shown in the trailer. This would be a powerful combination, as both characters are among the smartest individuals in their respective universes. Reed Richards is often cited as the smartest person in Marvel Comics, and Shuri’s intellect in the MCU has been unmatched so far.

Reed Richards and Shuri would be the perfect team-up on their scientific quest to stop incursions or another multiversal threat. Although they are incredibly different from the Incredible Hulk or Iron Man, their collaboration draws parallels to the Science Bros’ dynamic from the first Avengers movie.

Hopefully, Shuri and Reed can recapture the chemistry that Banner and Stark. However, even if they don’t, Science Bros fans still have something to be excited for. Since Robert Downey Jr. is returning in Doomsday, and Hulk is one of the biggest superheroes in the film, they could interact and create a pseudo-Science Bros.

Even if Downey isn’t Stark this time around, pairing up Victor von Doom and Bruce Banner would visually remind audience members of the Science Bros of the MCU’s past. This is just another way that Avengers: Doomsday can build upon the legacy of The Avengers, creating the perfect combination of the MCU’s current and pre-Endgame eras.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!