‘Avengers: Endgame’ Leak Suggests War Machine’s War Destroyer May Be Part of Movie

A reportedly leaked LEGO set title may have revealed something new in store for War Machine in Avengers: Endgame.

The Falcon Fan 1414 Instagram account, known for LEGO set leaks, claims the name of an Avengers: Endgame LEGO set is “War Destroyer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most fans assume this is a reference to James “Rhodey” Rhodes, the man who pilots the War Machine armor.

War Destroyer is the name of one of War Machine’s Hyper Combos in the Marvel vs. Capcom video game series. The move sees War Machine fire several rockets into the air, which then fall onto the opponent. This has led to speculation that War Machine will perform a similar move in Avengers: Endgame.

War Destroyer may not be such a specific and obscure reference. Instead, it may be the name of the new armor that War Machine is wearing in leaked Avengers: Endgame concept artwork.

Fans should note that LEGO often takes liberties with a film’s plot to inspire new sets. Those sets don’t always represent what actually transpires in the movie. War Destroyer may in fact reference nothing at all in regards to the actual events of Avengers: Endgame.

Then again, it could be a hint that War Machine’s role will be more significant in Endgame after having his role in Avengers: Infinity War reduced.

“Originally, Rhodey was going to have two different armors in this movie. And then this ultimately got narrowed down to one armor, so the best elements in both armors were combined into one,” said concept illustrator Phil Saunders in The Art of Avengers: Infinity War. “We really wanted to give him a much more advanced look than what he had had in the previous movie to keep up a little bit with the leap from the Mark 47 to Mark 50 for Iron Man.

“So I went with a much more sophisticated stealth geometry and breakup of the form language. I also gave him a far more extensive package of weaponry than he had ever previously had.”

Either way, Rhodey is happy to have the Avengers – at least what’s left of them – fighting on the same side again.

“I think at the end of the day that division was not something that was really fomented by the characters in the movie,” Cheadle said in March 2018. “There were outside pressures that created that division. And they ultimately want to be back together. So, I think that Tony who has yet to make an appearance so I imagine that he’s understanding of it.”

What do you think War Destroyer is a reference to? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.