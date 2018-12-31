‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gets a Weird Trailer With Deadpool

Weird Trailers from Aldo Jones have become one of the Internet’s favorite staples after new movie previews come out. And with the release of the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame, there’s a lot of fodder for the meat grinder.

The latest Weird Trailer focuses on the scene with Scott Lang knocking on the front door of the Avengers’ compound, the sole moment of levity in the depressing trailer for the sequel to Infinity War. We get to see clips of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Mark Ruffalo’s red carpet antics. Check it out in the video player above!

Of course, fans want to see Deadpool’s inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while it will become a very real possibility in the near future, it seems like we’ll have to wait a bit before the Merc With the Mouth finally mixes it up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The Walt Disney Company’s purchase of 20th Century Fox and other entertainment assets is rumored to be finalized in January 2019, which would grant the House of Mouse control of the cinematic rights for franchises like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. And of course, those assets will go right under the banner of Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger confirmed as much during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, stating that the X-Men will not continue to remain a separate entity under 20th Century Fox as its been for the last two decades.

“I think it only makes sense,” said Iger. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

When asked if work had already begun on integrating these properties into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Feige himself gave an honest response during a recent stint on Variety’s Playback podcast.

“No,” said Feige in reference to developing Fox’s Marvel characters for the MCU. “But we’ve been told it’s looking very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year.”

While this might not be the news that eager fans want to hear, don’t worry. We’ll have this Weird Trailer to tide us over in the meantime.