Avengers: Endgame – What Happened to Gamora?

Through the magic of time travel, Avengers: Endgame saw Gamora (Zoe Saldana) return to the primary timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eventually helping out her sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) by flipping allegiances against her father, the deadliest woman in the galaxy ended up helping the Avengers and heroes of the MCU take down the Mad Titan despite not technically knowing any of them.

Then, as quickly as traveled from 2014 to 2023, she disappeared out of sight, a situation which raises the question — what happened to the time-displaced Gamora? The film ends with a shot Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) looking at holographic screens aboard The Benatar with Gamora’s likeness on them — but that still doesn’t provide a definitive answer to what happened to the character.

The last time we see her, she’s helping Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and the rest of the A-Force carry the Stark Infinity Gauntlet across the battlefield outside of Avengers HQ. Then before long, Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) himself used the Infinity Gauntlet to undergo his own version of The Snap, erasing Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his massive army from existence.

Since Stark hadn’t interacted with her previously, how would he have known that she would end up as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy? Sure, Quill could have told him of her existence while they were on Titan during the events of Avengers: Infinity War but even then, Stark wouldn’t have known a version of Gamora from the past had been brought to the present amongst all of Thanos’ other forces. While it’s a bleak scenario, there’s certainly a possibility that 2014 Gamora could have been dusted during The Snap 2.0 albeit highly unlikely.

Since Quill was seemingly tracking her at the end of the film, however, it’s likely she’s alive in the current timeline and will eventually be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when it comes out in a few years. Even then, she’s from 2014, prior to the time where she was able to join the team of misfit characters and foster those relationships for the next handful of years. That, in tur, means that should we see her again, she’ll lack all of the character development that happened in her three appearances prior to Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is set for digital and home media release later this month.

